Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Shield clash washed out in waterlogged Brisbane

A second straight day lost to wet weather means Queensland and Victoria end their Sheffield Shield clash in a draw

AAP

18 March 2021, 11:21 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo