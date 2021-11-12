Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Jhye Richardson pushes Ashes case, puts WA on brink of victory

Exciting quick Jhye Richardson has pushed Western Australia into a match-winning position against Queensland in their Sheffield Shield clash at the Gabba, and in doing so gave a timely reminder to national selectors ahead of an Ashes summer

Adam Burnett at the Gabba

12 November 2021, 05:32 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

