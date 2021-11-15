WA overpower Queensland after Bancroft ton

WA top order fires in convincing win over Bulls

Cameron Green impressed with a half-century and a wicket in a timely Gabba Ashes warm-up while teammate Cameron Bancroft's unbeaten century anchored Western Australia in a run-fest Marsh Cup victory over Queensland.

The Warriors won the toss and made the most of the perfect batting conditions in Brisbane on Monday, posting 3-361 from their 50 overs.

The Bulls briefly threatened to chase down what would have been the second-largest total in domestic one-day history until Jimmy Peirson (62 off 50) and Joe Burns (73 off 74) fell in successive AJ Tye (3-46) overs.

Queensland were eventually bowled out for 291, a 29-run last-wicket stand denying the Warriors a bonus point from their win.

Earlier Bancroft (124 not out off 105) was the mainstay for WA while Green (70 off 55) and then Ashton Turner (71 off 41) provided the fireworks.

Bancroft crashes Bulls for clinical century

Bowled by the medium pace of Marnus Labuschagne without offering a shot in the Warriors' recent Sheffield Shield win, incumbent Test allrounder Green ensured there was no repeat ahead of the first Ashes clash at the same ground from December 8.

The hulking 22-year-old dispatched one innocuous delivery high into the top tier of the Gabba and then followed it up with two more maximums - there were five in total for Green - over the leg-side boundary.

Green destroys Labuschagne's bowling at the Gabba

Josh Philippe (45) and Nick Hobson (33) had got Western Australia away brightly, Mark Steketee (0-57) the only Queensland bowler to go for less than a-run-a-ball.

In reply, Usman Khawaja (seven) picked out the only man on the legside boundary before Marnus Labuschagne (20), Max Bryant (32) and Matt Renshaw (36) all enjoyed bright starts.

Their premature exits left too much for the middle and lower to do.

Peirson and Burns did their best, combining in a 124-run partnership that suddenly put the heat back on the visitors.

Keeper Peirson copped a particularly nasty delivery early on in his innings off the bowling of Green, that saw his helmet ejected from his head in scary fashion.

pic.twitter.com/yEJKoTAPtw Ouch! Vicious short ball from Cameron Green. Thankfully Jimmy Peirson was OK and went on to make 62 off 50 balls #MarshCup November 15, 2021

He was eventually out to well-hit cut shot speared to a diving Hilton Cartwright, before Burns holed out to square leg as the Warriors (three wins and one loss) improved their standing on top of the one-day ladder.

D'Arcy Short (3-56) ran through the tail, while Matthew Kelly took two wickets.

James Bazley took 2-72 while left-arm off spinner Matt Kuhnemann was the other wicket-taker for the Bulls.

Jostling for a spot in Australia's Ashes squad, bowlers Michael Neser (hamstring) and Jhye Richardson (rested) both missed the clash for Queensland and Western Australia respectively.