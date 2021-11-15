Marsh One-Day Cup 2021-22

WA overpower Queensland after Bancroft ton

A century to Cameron Bancroft and three wickets each for D'Arcy Short and Andrew Tye saw WA complete a convincing win over Queensland

AAP

15 November 2021, 10:09 PM AEST

