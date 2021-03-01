WNCL 2021

Queensland pair make history in record run fest

Beth Mooney's 163 and Georgia Redmayne's 121 guide Queensland to a record total in the domestic 50-over competition

Laura Jolly

1 March 2021, 06:05 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo