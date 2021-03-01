Queensland pair make history in record run fest

Mooney and Redmayne combine for record stand to thrash WA

Beth Mooney and Georgia Redmayne have rewritten the record books, smashing twin tons as Queensland romped to a 160-run win over Western Australia at Brisbane's Allan Border Field.

Mooney's spectacular 163, a record high for Queensland in the Women's National Cricket League, and Redmayne's 121 helped Queensland to 4-368, their highest-ever total in the domestic 50-over competition.

Half-centuries from Chloe Piparo and Mathilda Carmichael were not enough in reply, as the Queensland attack bowled WA out for 208.

Sent in by a Western Australia team understandably keen to avoid a repeat of Friday's top-order collapse at the same venue, Queensland made a bright start with teenage opener Georgia Voll batting alongside Mooney.

Voll rode her luck, dropped on three occasions, and the fielding fumbles proved costly for Western Australia as the powerful right-hander clubbed three fours and one maximum.

Magnificent Mooney posts record- breaking 163

Her charge towards back-to-back half-centuries was halted in the 14th over when she was trapped lbw by the off-spin of Nicole Bolton, out for a 44-ball 46.

Any relief for Western Australia was short-lived as Redmayne settled into her innings, with Mooney bringing up her third fifty in four innings this season.

Mooney was gifted a life when Piparo put down a tough chance with the left-hander on 77, but the scare did nothing to stymie her attack as both she and Redmayne lashed the WA bowlers.

Redmayne runs riot to compound misery for WA

Although visibly affected by the hot and humid conditions, Mooney's steely resolve remained as she brought up a century from 98 deliveries, before Redmayne reached the third ton of her WNCL career, and her first for Queensland, from 94 balls.

Mooney's knock was a highlights reel of what the world's top-ranked T20I batter is capable of, packed with trademark drives, pulls and sweeps as she cruised past 150 for the first time in her List A career.

Her 139-ball blitz of 163 – which featured 16 fours but no sixes – finally ended in the 48th over, just after she ticked past teammate Grace Harris' previous record of 162 for the highest individual score for Queensland.

It also brought to an end the 271-run partnership between Mooney and Redmayne, a record for any wicket for Queensland.

Redmayne's own outstanding innings ended on 121, but the onslaught continued courtesy of Laura Kimmince as the powerful batter smacked 22 from 10 balls to take Queensland to 4-368, the Fire's highest ever in the WNCL and the fourth highest in the competition’s 25-year history.

Faced with a mammoth chase, Western Australia openers Piparo and Ashley Day made a watchful start, putting on 26 runs from the first eight overs before Courtney Sippel found the first breakthrough, surprising Day (11) with a rising delivery, with Mikayla Hinkley holding on to the simple chance.

Redmayne brought up her third WNCL century // cricket.com.au

Bolton, promoted to No.3, struck two glorious boundaries but was castled by Harris' first delivery of the day for 17, and Megan Banting's tough season continued when she was trapped lbw by Jess Jonassen for two, leaving WA 3-71.

Piparo, who reached her third fifty of the season before falling for 53, and Carmichael (53) played lone hands with the bat as Western Australia were dismissed for 208 in 46.5 overs.

Sippel (3-25 off 8.5) finished as the pick of the Queensland bowlers, while Meagan Dixon (3-45 off 10) and Jonassen (2-29 off 10) were the other multiple wicket takers.

Queensland next head to Melbourne for a mouth-watering clash against ladder leaders Victoria at Junction Oval on Friday, while WA will host their first match of the season against South Australia on March 9.

Rewriting the record books

Queensland's 4-368

* Queensland's highest WNCL total

* Fourth highest total in WNCL history

Mooney and Redmayne 259-run partnership

* Queensland's highest partnership for any wicket

* Highest partnership for any team versus WA

* Fourth highest partnership in WNCL history

Mooney's 163

* Mooney's highest List A score

* Highest score by a Queenslander in the WNCL

* Sixth highest score in WNCL history