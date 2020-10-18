Indian Premier League 2020

Smith finds form but ABdV shines brightest

A welcome return to form for Steve Smith was overshadowed by another bit of brilliance from AB de Villiers who steered Bangalore home

18 October 2020, 07:53 AM AEST

