Indian Premier League 2020

Smith leads Royals in greatest IPL run-chase

Twenty-nine sixes smashed in IPL run-fest on a night where bat completely dominated ball

Sam Ferris

28 September 2020, 07:09 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo