Afghanistan v Zimbabwe Tests - Men's

Rashid spins Afghanistan to Test win over Zimbabwe

The leg-spinner sent down 99.2 overs in the victory after the Afghans enforced the follow-on

Reuters

15 March 2021, 07:44 AM AEST

