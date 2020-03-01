Jadeja takes stunner before India's late wobble

Jadeja hanger 'one of the greatest outfield catches'

Ravindra Jadeja claimed an astonishing catch, dubbed one of the greatest in Test history, but India's top-order wobbled to leave their second Test against New Zealand in the balance at stumps on day two.

Jadeja's magnificient outfield grab off tailender Neil Wagner highlighted an extraordinary day where 16 wickets fell at Hagley Oval.

"I was standing at deep square leg and I knew he was going to hit that ball but I didn't know it was going to come at double pace with the wind," said Jadeja, whose snare was labelled "one of the greatest outfield catches in the history of the game" by respected Kiwi broadcaster Ian Smith.

"The ball was coming too quickly, I just put my hand there and it stuck. I didn't realise I'd made the catch."

The visitors scraped to a lead of 97 runs with Hanuma Vihari (5 not out) and Rishabh Pant (1 no) to resume on Monday looking to give their attack something to bowl at in New Zealand's second innings.

But they only have four wickets in hand.

Earlier the Indians had got back into the match, taking a first innings lead of seven runs when the Kiwis were dismissed for 235.

Already 1-0 down in the series after a thumping 10-wicket defeat in Wellington and under pressure after a final session batting collapse on day one, India needed something special.

And their bowlers provided it by firing for the first time on this tour, ripping through New Zealand's top order on day two with seam and swing in the first session and mopping up the tail after some stiff resistance in the second.

Mohammed Shami took 4-81, Jasprit Bumrah finished with 3-62 and spin-bowling allrounder Jadeja pitched in with a couple of wickets and a most astonishing catch to winkle out Wagner for 21.

New Zealand had resumed day two on 63 without loss, looking to rack up a big lead.

Opener Tom Latham (52) managed to reach his 17th Test half century as wickets tumbled around him, before leaving a Shami delivery that nipped in to rattle his leg stump.

Shami got Wagner too when Jadeja, at deep square, leaped into the air and plucked a ball that looked destined for the boundary clean out of the sky.

Kyle Jamieson marshalled the rearguard action with a gritty 49.

New Zealand took full advantage of the conditions when they got the ball back.

Trent Boult (3-11) and Tim Southee had already combined to remove openers Mayank Agarwal (3) and Prithvi Shaw (14) when Colin de Grandhomme trapped Virat Kohli in front for 14, leaving the India captain with 38 runs from his four innings in the series.