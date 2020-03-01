New Zealand v India Test's - Men's

Jadeja takes stunner before India's late wobble

Star fielder takes catch touted as one of the greatest in Test history, but India's late collapse leaves second Test in balance at stumps on day two

AAP

1 March 2020, 05:09 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo