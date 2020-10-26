Indian Premier League 2020

RCB stumble but Chennai out of playoff race

Royal Challengers Bangalore miss a chance to go to the top of the standings; Chennai's season is over despite win

AAP

26 October 2020, 07:22 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo