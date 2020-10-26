RCB stumble but Chennai out of playoff race

Virat Kohli's third half-century this season proved to be in vain as the Chennai Super Kings thumped his play-off contenders Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets.

Kohli's 50 off 43 balls, including just one four and a six, formed the nucleus of Bangalore's total of 6-145.

Opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad then upstaged the Indian captain with an unbeaten 65 off 51 balls, guiding Chennai to 2-150 in 18.4 overs when he lofted Chris Morris for a six over the long leg fence.

Bangalore still have 14 points from 11 games and could finish among the top two while Chennai are official out of contention for the top four and will miss the playoffs for the first time in their history.

De Villiers and Kohli shared an 82-run partnership // BCCI-IPL

"What you saw in the second innings wasn't a true reflection of how difficult the pitch was," Kohli said in defence of his team's total.

"We didn't hit the areas, (gave away) too many boundary balls, we just didn't bowl enough slower balls."

Chennai were effective with the slower balls after Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first.

Fast bowler Sam Curran (3-19) deceived Australian Aaron Finch (15) with a slower bouncer and the Australian skied an easy catch into the covers.

Faf du Plessis continued with his brilliant catching in the outfield this season when he relayed a catch to Gaikwad after tumbling over on the edge of the boundary to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal (22) soon after the batting Powerplay.

Du Plessis raced out of the blocks in the run chase // BCCI-IPL

New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchel Santner (1-23), playing his first game this season, and Imran Tahir (0-30) didn't allow Kohli and AB de Villiers to break loose in the middle overs and the two strokemakers consumed 68 balls in raising an 82-run partnership.

Both batsmen holed out to the safe hands of du Plessis in the deep as Bangalore could score only 44 in the last five overs.

Gaikwad, who hit four boundaries and three sixes, and du Plessis (25) set up the strong run-chase by sharing a 46-run opening wicket stand from 31 balls.

Captain MS Dhoni (19 not out) ensured Chennai did not let the game slip away as Gaikwad finished it off with more than an over to spare.

"I felt this one was one of the perfect games," Dhoni said. "Everything went to plan, and the execution was there."