IPL 2021

Maxwell, Christian shine in RCB's shock defeat

Maxwell's hot form continues until he is run out at a pivotal moment, with defeat costing Bangalore a chance at a top-two finish

AAP

7 October 2021, 07:12 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo