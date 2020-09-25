Indian Premier League 2020

Record knock powers Kings XI to massive win

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star-studded line-up to match for the heroics of KL Rahul

Martin Smith

25 September 2020, 10:25 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo