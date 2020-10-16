Indian Premier League 2020

Gayle returns in style as Kings upset RCB

Veteran West Indian blaster hits 53, Finch and Maxwell square off as Punjab get home on final ball

Cricket Network

16 October 2020, 07:08 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo