Hazlewood wins Aussie duel, Stoinis sanctioned for outburst

Josh Hazlewood has claimed bragging rights over his Australian teammate Marcus Stoinis in the Indian Premier League to earn Royal Challengers Bangalore victory against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

Stoinis was shaping up to lift Lucknow past RCB's 6-181, hitting 24 off 13 balls and eyeing the 34 needed from the final two overs.

But Hazlewood, tasked with bowling the penultimate over, spotted Stoinis shuffling across to target the leg side on the first ball of the 19th over and pushed the delivery wide of the off stump, which was deemed a legal delivery much to the annoyance of the batter.

Next ball, Stoinis (24 off 15) shuffled further across only for Hazlewood to fire the delivery straighter, with the ball catching the inside edge and deflecting onto the stumps.

Glenn Maxwell hit a rapid 11-ball 23 against Lucknow Super Giants // BCCI-Sportzpics

Stoinis screamed an obscenity clearly audible on the stump microphone as he walked from the crease, which later landed him in hot water with match officials.

An update issued on Wednesday morning Indian time confirmed Stoinis had been reprimanded after admitting to a level one breach of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

Hazlewood finished with a match-winning 4-25 from four overs as Lucknow ended on 8-163, with RCB winning by 18 runs.

His haul included the key wicket of Quinton de Kock in the third over, well caught at slip by international team-mate Glenn Maxwell.

Maxwell took a crucial wicket himself, dismissing LSG's top scorer Krunal Pandya for a 28-ball 42.

QUICK SINGLE Finch finds form in high-scoring thriller

RCB's tally was built around a brilliant 64-ball 96 from Faf du Plessis. The South African had seen opening partner Anuj Rawat (4) and Virat Kohli (0) dismissed in successive balls in the opening over.

But with Maxwell smacking 23 from 11 balls (three fours and a six) to ensure the power play was not wasted, du Plessis was able to settle in before punishing the Super Giants attack.

Du Plessis was out on the second last ball of the innings, caught by Stoinis at deep square leg to fall agonisingly short of a maiden IPL century.

Stoinis conceded 14 from his only over and didn't take a wicket.

RCB are second on the IPL table behind new franchise Gujarat Titans on net run rate with five wins and two losses, with Lucknow, who are also in their first season in the competition, fourth with four wins and three losses.

The 2022 Indian Premier League will be broadcast live in Australia on Fox Sports and live streamed on Kayo

Australians in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade

Kolkata Knight Riders: Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye

Mumbai Indians: Tim David, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis

Rajasthan Royals: Nathan Coulter-Nile

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff