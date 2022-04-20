IPL 2022

Hazlewood wins Aussie duel, Stoinis sanctioned for outburst

Josh Hazlewood won a clash of Australia World Cup winners when he outfoxed Marcus Stoinis to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory in the IPL

AAP & cricket.com.au

20 April 2022, 07:43 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo