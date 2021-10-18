ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Great Scots: Bangladesh stunned in World Cup opener

Fresh off series wins over Australia and New Zealand, sixth-ranked Bangladesh are beaten by Scotland on the opening night of the T20 World Cup

Reuters

18 October 2021, 07:31 AM AEST

