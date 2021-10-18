Great Scots: Bangladesh stunned in World Cup opener

Scotland stun Bangladesh, Oman win to start World Cup

A brilliant all-round performance by Chris Greaves has inspired Scotland's shock six run win over Bangladesh in their Twenty20 World Cup clash in Muscat, Oman.

In only his second T20 international, 31-year-old Greaves struck a defiant 45 to help lift Scotland from 6-53 to a competitive 9-140 after Bangladesh won the toss.

He then claimed 2-19 with his leg spin to help restrict heavy favourites Bangladesh to 7-134 in a nailbiting contest.

Ranked sixth in the world, Bangladesh had been heavy favourites to top Group B having won nine of their previous 13 games going back to July, including series wins over Australia (4-1) and New Zealand (3-2).

"We were in a tough situation obviously," Greaves told Sky Sports.

"It was a just (a case of) re-building the innings at that stage and see where we could go from there.

"It was unbelievable that I could be that person. It was my day I think."

Scotland celebrate a famous win // Getty

Bangladesh will now need to beat both Oman and Papua New Guinea to be guaranteed of advancing to the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

The Tigers went into the game as strong favourites to win Group B and appeared on track when Scotland lost captain Kyle Coetzer for a duck in the third over.

George Munsey – who struck two sixes in his 29 – and Matthew Cross (11) steadied with a 40-run second-wicket partnership before both perished in an over by Mahedi Hasan (3-19).

Shakib Al Hasan (2-17) also struck twice in the same over as Scotland lost 5-8.

Shakib overtook Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (107) as the leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals in the process.

Greaves and Mark Watt (22 off 17) combined in a 51-run seventh wicket stand to rescue the innings.

Greaves hit two sixes and four fours in his 28-ball knock to bring Scotland back into the contest.

Greaves was just as damaging with the ball, removing No.3 Shakib for 20 and the dangerous Mushfiqur Rahim for 38.

Scottish quick Brad Wheal claimed 3-24.

The stage was set for a thrilling finish with Bangladesh needing 24 off the final over to win.

Mahedi and Mohammed Saifuddin combined to strike two fours and a six off Safyaan Sharif but still fell short.

Round 1 of the World Cup features eight teams, split into two groups of four, who did not automatically qualify for the Super 12s. Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia are in Group A while Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman are in Group B.

Each team in Round 1 will play the other in their group once, before the top two from each group progress to the Super 12s (which start on October 23), and the other teams are eliminated.

The eight teams who automatically qualified for the Super 12s – England, Australia, South Africa, the West Indies, India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan – did so as one of the top-eight ranked teams in the world at the cut-off date.

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Australia's matches

Oct 23 v South Africa in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Oct 28 v Qualifier A1 in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 29 AEDT)

Oct 30 v England in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 31 AEDT)

Nov 4 v Qualifier B2 in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL 2021 ICC T20 WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SQUADS FOR ALL 16 TEAMS

How the teams are grouped

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, B2

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, B1, A2