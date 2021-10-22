ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Scotland qualify for Super 12s, Bangladesh to face Aussies

An historic night for Scotland who beat Oman to reach the second stage of an ICC event for the first time, while Bangladesh also advance and will face Australia again

AAP

22 October 2021, 07:08 AM AEST

