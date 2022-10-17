ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Scotland clinical against Windies as Cupsets continue

The Scots embraced the Hobart cold and proved far too strong for the West Indies in another significant T20 World Cup result

AAP

17 October 2022, 07:52 PM AEST

