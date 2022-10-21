ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Raza blitz emphatically sends Zimbabwe into Super 12s

Zimbabwe's bowlers restricted Scotland to 6-132 before veterans Sikandar Raza and Craig Ervine got the Chevrons home

Josh Schonafinger

21 October 2022, 10:44 PM AEST

@joshschon

