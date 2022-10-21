Raza blitz emphatically sends Zimbabwe into Super 12s

West Indies knocked out as Ireland, Zimbabwe advance

A trademark cameo from talisman Sikandar Raza has powered Zimbabwe into the Super 12s stage of the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup with a five-wicket win over Scotland.

Chasing Scotland's modest 6-132, Raza came to the crease at 3-42 to join captain Craig Ervine in what proved to be a match-defining stand.

Raza took on the role as aggressor, smashing 40 from 23 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

Ervine was more measured in his approach, compiling 58 off 54 balls.

Ryan Burl celebrates hitting the winning runs // Getty

The pair put together a 62-run stand in only 42 balls, shifting the momentum of the match.

However, both lost their wicket in the space of 13 runs to leave the match on the line.

Experienced pair Josh Davey (1-16 off three overs) and Mark Watt (1-19 off four) were excellent for Scotland, but Ryan Burl (nine) and Milton Shumba (11) held their nerve to get Zimbabwe home by five wickets with nine balls to spare.

It sees the Chevrons finish top of Group B, just ahead of Ireland on net run rate.

As a result, Ireland are placed in Australia's Group 1, and Zimbabwe go into Group 2 with the likes of India, Pakistan and South Africa.

Earlier, Scotland could only manage 6-132 from their 20 overs on a two-paced Hobart wicket.

George Munsey scored 54 off 51 but none of the Scottish batters could get going as they failed to hit a six for the entire innings.

Tendai Chatara was again excellent for Zimbabwe, claiming 2-14 from his four overs while his opening partner Richard Ngarava took 2-28 including the key wicket of Munsey.

Two-time winners West Indies finish bottom of Group B following their loss to Ireland earlier in the day.