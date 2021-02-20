Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Cool Khawaja's unbeaten century steers Bulls home

A brilliant fourth-innings hundred from Queensland captain Usman Khawaja guided his team to a three-wicket win over Tasmania to extend their lead atop the Marsh Sheffield Shield ladder

AAP

20 February 2021, 06:40 PM AEST

