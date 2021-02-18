Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Burns rescues Bulls with marathon 171 against Tigers

Tasmania hold a 64-run lead after two days' play, an advantage that would have been far more imposing had it not been for Joe Burns' remarkable lone hand

AAP

18 February 2021, 06:22 PM AEST

