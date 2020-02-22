Agar hat-trick pummels Proteas in series opener

An Ashton Agar hat-trick has handed South Africa their heaviest-ever defeat in T20 internationals and extended Australia's unbeaten run to nine matches.

Agar became the first Australian since Brett Lee in 2007 to take a men's T20 international hat-trick, ripping through South Africa's middle order as the Proteas were bowled out for just 89 to lose by 107 runs.

Agar removed Faf du Plessis, Andile Phehlukwayo and Dale Steyn in consecutive deliveries in his opening over, reducing the Proteas to 7-44 in reply to Australia's total of 6-196.

He finished with figures of 5-24 from his four overs, the best by an Australian male in T20 cricket.

Ashton Agar's stunning hat-trick against South Africa

Some late hitting from South Africa's tail saved them from further embarrassment but the 107-run victory margin was nevertheless their biggest ever loss in T20s.

Agar had earlier iced Australia's innings with the bat, helping to take 18 runs from the last over, including a sweetly-timed straight drive for six off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada (0-45 from three overs).

With the ball, the Western Australian built on the impressive early work of Australia's quicks, which was highlighted by a hooping out-swinger from Mitchell Starc in the opening over that uprooted the middle stump of skipper Quinton de Kock.

Australia may well have been disappointed with their total of 6-196 after a score well in excess of 200 had looked likely when Aaron Finch (42 from 27 balls) and Steve Smith (45 from 32) had helped blaze 70 runs in the six-over Powerplay.

The Proteas had Tabraiz Shamsi to thank for pegging back the Australians, the wrist-spinner removing both Smith and Finch – the former stumped off a leg-side wide – but a late-over assault with the bat from Agar (20 not out from nine balls) pushed the tourists to an imposing total.

Six members of Australia's top six scored between 18 and 45 with the bat.

Much intrigue surrounded the reception Smith and David Warner would get in their first match on South African soil since the ball-tampering scandal, and both men had their answer after just two balls of a chaotic start to the match.

Having slammed the first delivery of the game to the cover boundary, Warner top-edged the next ball to the man at fine leg, bringing Smith to the middle to a very mild chorus of boos that were barely audible.

Smith was then given a bizarre reprieve before he'd got off the mark with Steyn seemingly losing the ball in the floodlights, meaning the paceman didn't even get a hand to what would have been a straight-forward chance at third man.

It was one of three simple chances the Proteas missed in the field, while Starc, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson all took sharp boundary-line catches for Australia.

Smith and Warner both fielded on the boundary during the run chase and while there were a handful of fans who booed and yelled at the former captain and vice-captain – some held up pieces of paper in Warner's direction, assumedly in reference to the sandpaper scandal - the sold-out Wanderers crowd was in a largely jovial mood for most of the night.

At least they were until Agar spun his magic and consigned the Proteas to a record-breaking defeat.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, JJ Smuts, Dale Miller, Pite van Biljon, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: February 23 at Port Elizabeth 11.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo