South Africa v Australia ODI - Men's

LIVE: Marnus ton leads Aussies to 7-254

South African-born star compiles crucial 108 as tourists look to claim consolation win in Potchefstroom

Martin Smith at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

8 March 2020, 03:00 AM AEST

