LIVE: Marnus ton leads Aussies to 7-254

Australia have lost the toss and are batting first against South Africa at Senwes Park as they look to end a four-game losing streak in ODI cricket.

Paceman Jhye Richardson has been picked for his first international match in almost 12 months, returning to Australia's side for the third and final ODI against South Africa in Potchefstroom.

Richardson was a key part of Australia's one-day resurgence at the start of last year before a serious shoulder injury ended his hopes of playing in the World Cup.

Having sat on the sidelines for the first five games of this Qantas Tour of South Africa, the Western Australian has been given a chance here in the absence of Mitchell Starc, who has returned home to watch wife Alyssa Healy play in the Women's T20 World Cup final at the MCG on Sunday.

Josh Hazlewood has also returned along with Kane Richardson, with Pat Cummins (rested) and Ashton Agar (omitted) dropping out of the side.

South Africa have already sealed the series thanks to wins in Paarl and Bloemfontein.

The Proteas have left out paceman Lungi Ngidi after his six-wicket haul in the second ODI, as well as Trabrais Shamsi, with Daryn Dupavillon and Lutho Sipamla coming into the side.

SA XI: Quinton de Kock (c), Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Daryn Dupavillon, Lutho Sipamla #SAvAUS March 7, 2020

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood #SAvAUS March 7, 2020

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: South Africa won by 12 runs

Third T20: Australia won by 97 runs

First ODI: South Africa won by 74 runs

Second ODI: South Africa won by six wickets

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo