South Africa v Australia T20I - Men's

Australia demolish Proteas to win T20I series

A comprehensive display with bat, ball and in the field has delivered Australia the silverware in Cape Town

Martin Smith at Newlands, Cape Town

27 February 2020, 07:59 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo