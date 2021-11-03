ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Proteas pile pressure on Australia with thumping win

South Africa thrash Bangladesh to move two points and 1.369 on Net Run Rate clear of Australia in the race to finish second in Group 1

AAP

3 November 2021, 06:57 AM AEST

