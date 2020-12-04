South Africa v England ODIs - Men's

COVID drama as first South Africa-England ODI postponed

Positive test in Proteas camp sees opening 50-over game in Cape Town postponed, with match now to be played in Paarl on Sunday

4 December 2020, 08:51 PM AEST

