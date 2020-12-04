COVID drama as first South Africa-England ODI postponed

South Africa's 50-over series against England has been thrown into disarray, with the first match of the ODI campaign postponed only hours before it was due to start after a Proteas player tested positive for COVID-19.

Cricket South Africa issued a statement on Friday evening (Australian eastern time) confirming a player had tested positive during scheduled testing on Thursday.

That was hardly an hour before the first ODI was supposed to get underway in Cape Town. CSA have now postponed the game to Sunday with the match now to be played in nearby Paarl on Sunday.

The chief executives of CSA and the England and Wales Cricket Board agreed to the change, with the sides still hopeful of playing the three-match series in full,

The second and third ODIs in Cape Town are set to follow on Monday and Wednesday.

It marked the third positive case from within the South African camp during the six-match limited overs series.

