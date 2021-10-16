Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Steketee's career-best keeps Queensland in the hunt

Queensland's Mark Steketee took seven wickets but South Australia is in the dominant position after two days of play

Andrew Ramsey

16 October 2021, 07:59 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo