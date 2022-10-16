Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Early Bird blitz puts Tigers on top in Adelaide

Jackson Bird and Peter Siddle took four wickets apiece to give Tasmania the upper hand against South Australia after an intriguing day one

Andrew Ramsey at Adelaide Oval

16 October 2022, 07:37 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

