Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Carder leads SA fightback against his former state

Western Australia put the foot down on day two before Travis Head and Jake Carder guided the home side through to stumps

Andrew Ramsey in Adelaide

25 September 2021, 07:16 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo