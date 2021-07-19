India batters fire to thrash Sri Lanka

Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan impressed on debut as India cruised to a seven-wicket win in their opening one-day international against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Kishan celebrated his 23rd birthday with a breezy 59, while Dhawan remained not out on 86 as India chased down the 263-run victory target with 13.2 overs to spare.

Regular captain Virat Kohli and the entire Test squad are sitting out this series due to India's five-match Test series against England, which starts on August 4.

Shikhar Dhawan (left) and Ishan Kishan shared an 85-run stand off only 74 balls // Getty

After electing to bat, Sri Lanka struggled for momentum but still managed 9-262 thanks to No.8 Chamika Karunaratne's unbeaten 43.

The hosts got off to a steady start before Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Avishka Fernando (33) with his first delivery.

Charith Asalanka (38) and captain Dasun Sanaka (39), in charge in the absence of Kusal Perera due to a shoulder injury, were the other Sri Lanka batsmen to get decent starts.

Chahal (2-52) and fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav (2-48) applied the brakes before Karunaratne's late counter-attack.

In contrast, India got their run chase off to a blistering start.

Prithvi Shaw led India's robust reply with 43 off 24 balls including nine boundaries as India reached the 50-mark in the fifth over.

Privthi Shaw showed some of his enormous potential with a blistering innings // Getty

After Shaw's exit, Kishan continued the assault bringing up his 50 in 33 balls, the second-fastest half-century in ODI history. The fastest was fellow Indian Krunal Pandya, who hit a 26-ball fifty against England earlier this year.

Kishan smashed two sixes and eight boundaries before falling to spinner Lakshan Sandakan (1-53).

The visitors reached the target in the 37th over with Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 20) at the crease with Dhawan when the winning runs were hit.