Sri Lanka v South Africa ODIs - Men's

SL grab crucial points, SA drop out of World Cup spots

South Africa drop to ninth on the ODI Super League table as Sri Lanka grab rare series win to boost hopes for World Cup qualification

Reuters

8 September 2021, 08:49 AM AEST

