Indian Premier League 2020

Warner's Sunrisers smash Smith's Royals in IPL blowout

It was a one-sided affair in Dubai where Manish Pandey stole the show

AAP

23 October 2020, 07:16 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo