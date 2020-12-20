KFC BBL|10

Christian's 15-ball fifty helps Sixers overcome Adelaide

A whirlwind knock from Dan Christian kick-started a late blitz from the Sydney Sixers that proved too much for the Adelaide Strikers to chase down

Louis Cameron

20 December 2020, 10:21 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo