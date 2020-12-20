Christian's 15-ball fifty helps Sixers overcome Adelaide

Classy Sixers surge to comprehensive win over Strikers

The scores: Sydney Sixers 5-177 (Christian 50, Hughes 46*; Worrall 2-12, Agar 2-47) defeated the Adelaide Strikers 7-138 (Wells 36*; Manenti 2-23) by 38 runs

The match in a tweet: Christian slams rapid 15-ball fifty before Strikers stumble with the bat as reigning champions outclass Adelaide

Christian puts Adelaide to the sword with 15-ball fifty

The hero: When Dan Christian arrived at the crease, the Sixers were crawling along at a tick over five runs an over. After facing just 16 balls, he had increased their rate to nearly eight in a breathtaking half-century (the second fastest in BBL history, behind Chris Gayle's 12-ball effort) that swung the momentum of the match.

The Strikers' X-factor sub Liam Scott copped the full force of the Christian onslaught, conceding 22 from his second over, while Rashid Khan also went for 16 off an over as Christian used the sweep shot to devasting effect.

It was not only brutal, but also clever; speaking to Seven on the player mic while batting, he indicated he was going to keep going big even after his hot start given the Sixers had plenty of batting to come. His veteran nous proved sound.

He got out with 32 balls to spare in the innings and Jordan Silk (15 off nine balls), Jason Holder (11 off five) and even anchor Daniel Hughes (46 off 41) picked up where he left off as the Sixers pummelled 116 off their final eight overs.

They couldn't keep Christian out of the game, with his brilliant night was capped by an excellent bowling performance as he removed Phil Salt and went for just 25 from his four overs.

Christian puts Adelaide to the sword with 15-ball fifty

The support cast: Ben Manenti rarely gets the credit he deserves, and the off-spinner quietly delivered a frugal spell that was decisive in the Sixers' victory.

He conceded just 23 runs from his four overs and claimed the key scalps of Jake Weatherald (27 off 15) and Matthew Renshaw (six off 10).

Those wickets nipped a counterattack in the bud, with the Strikers flying at 0-47 after four overs before they lost 5-29 to see their run chase stutter and never recover.

Among spinners to have bowled at least five overs in the BBL this season, only Adam Zampa has a better economy rate than Manenti's mark of 6.00.

The consolation act: They say no one comes to the Big Bash to watch dot balls but the modest crowd at Blundstone Arena must have enjoyed Daniel Worrall's masterclass in swing bowling.

The right-armer took advantage of a Hobart track offering early assistance to seam bowling in a remarkable spell of bowling that saw him concede just 12 runs from his two overs, while he added the wickets of both Sixers openers to boot.

His 18 dot balls were not only a Strikers record, but Worrall also singlehandedly sealed the Bash Boost point for his side as they restricted the Sixers to 52 from their first 10 overs, which the Strikers needed only 29 balls to reach, though the bowlers that followed him effectively squandered the other three points.

pic.twitter.com/6GmgMBjIyF What a spell from Daniel Worrall! 18 dots balls and a helluva lot of plays and misses! #BBL10 December 20, 2020

The sub: Poor Danny Briggs. Having become the first man to be subbed out under the new 'X-factor' rule in the Strikers' preceding game, the left-arm spinner was again yanked early despite bowling one tidy over that went for just six.

The 20-year-old allrounder Scott was brought in to add some extra batting firepower, but his expensive over to Christian proved costly, while Matt Short also bowled an over (conceding eight) to make up Briggs' balance.

With Scott, on BBL debut, struggling to get going with the bat in managing 10 from 12 balls, the Strikers must have wondered whether they would have been better off sticking with Briggs, who has a career economy rate of 7.24 and picks up a wicket every 18 balls.

pic.twitter.com/yJugaCuXMN Backyard stuff here! 🏡 The new kid (or West Indies captain in this case) comes over, and loses the ball first hit! Unbelievable 🙄 #BBL10 December 20, 2020

The stat: Jason Holder made the perfect start to his short three-game stint with the Sixers, hoicking Wes Agar over the leg-side rope, seeing him become just the fourth player to hit their first ball in the BBL for six.

The next stop: Both teams are leaving the Hobart hub as the BBL moves towards Queensland. Having missed their chance to leap the Sixers into third spot, the Strikers get the chance to respond against bottom-placed Brisbane Heat on Wednesday at the Gabba. The Sixers, meanwhile face the Melbourne Stars on Boxing Day on the Gold Coast in a rematch of last season's final.

Sydney Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Stephen O'Keefe

Adelaide Strikers XI: Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey (c, wk), Jonathan Wells, Matt Short, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs (subbed for Liam Scott), Peter Siddle, Wes Agar