KFC BBL|12
Skipper guides Sixers home to extend dominance over Stars
An unbeaten 88-run partnership by Moises Henriques and Jordan Silk has led the Sixers to a seven-wicket Boxing Day victory over the Stars at the SCG
AAP
26 December 2022, 09:30 PM AEST
Sydney Sixers skipper Moises Henriques has helped guide his side to a seven-wicket KFC BBL victory against a Melbourne Stars outfit shorn of pulling power.
In front of a 13,236-strong crowd at the SCG, the Sixers, who won the toss and opted to bowl, wrapped up victory with five balls to spare against a Stars side missing Nathan Coulter-Nile and Marcus Stoinis.
The visitors finished the first innings at 5-150 following a rescue mission of 78 off 51 balls from Beau Webster before Henriques carved out a methodical and unbeaten 52 to steer the Sixers to an eighth consecutive victory over the Stars in the Big Bash.
Stoinis, who had Covid a fortnight ago, was given a "managed" rest in the Stars' fourth game of the BBL season and was back in his hometown of Perth ahead of Thursday's clash with the Scorchers.
"He needs a bit of a rest, the big fella," Stars coach David Hussey told Fox Cricket.
"He'll be ready to go for the Perth fixture in a couple of days' time."
It looked as if the Stars were in for a tough night when they were 2-8 inside three overs after the dismissals of Tom Rogers (0) and James Seymour (6).
Joe Clarke (27) quickly found some rhythm before undoing his good work by chopping a Jackson Bird delivery onto his stumps.
When the Stars needed someone to invigorate their innings, Webster led the charge to build a patient and powerful half century off 38 balls.
He began to open up one he reached the milestone, only coming unstuck when he scooped a Hayden Kerr delivery to Jordan Silk at deep midwicket in the final over of the innings.
His side set the hosts a target of 151, and while the Sixers lost Josh Philippe early, they made a solid start through James Vince (33) and Kurtis Patterson (24).
Henriques and Jordan Silk (30no) slowly grew into an undefeated 88-run partnership, with the Sixers captain bringing up his half century by smacking Trent Boult for a six over backward square leg.
With one run needed with one over remaining, the pair snuck a quick single to wrap up the Sixers' second win of the campaign.