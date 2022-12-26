KFC BBL|12

Skipper guides Sixers home to extend dominance over Stars

An unbeaten 88-run partnership by Moises Henriques and Jordan Silk has led the Sixers to a seven-wicket Boxing Day victory over the Stars at the SCG

AAP

26 December 2022, 09:30 PM AEST

