Skipper guides Sixers home to extend dominance over Stars

Clinical Sixers make it eight straight over Stars

Sydney Sixers skipper Moises Henriques has helped guide his side to a seven-wicket KFC BBL victory against a Melbourne Stars outfit shorn of pulling power.

In front of a 13,236-strong crowd at the SCG, the Sixers, who won the toss and opted to bowl, wrapped up victory with five balls to spare against a Stars side missing Nathan Coulter-Nile and Marcus Stoinis.

The visitors finished the first innings at 5-150 following a rescue mission of 78 off 51 balls from Beau Webster before Henriques carved out a methodical and unbeaten 52 to steer the Sixers to an eighth consecutive victory over the Stars in the Big Bash.

Stoinis, who had Covid a fortnight ago, was given a "managed" rest in the Stars' fourth game of the BBL season and was back in his hometown of Perth ahead of Thursday's clash with the Scorchers.

Henriques guides Sixers home with superb captain's knock

"He needs a bit of a rest, the big fella," Stars coach David Hussey told Fox Cricket.

"He'll be ready to go for the Perth fixture in a couple of days' time."

It looked as if the Stars were in for a tough night when they were 2-8 inside three overs after the dismissals of Tom Rogers (0) and James Seymour (6).

Joe Clarke (27) quickly found some rhythm before undoing his good work by chopping a Jackson Bird delivery onto his stumps.

When the Stars needed someone to invigorate their innings, Webster led the charge to build a patient and powerful half century off 38 balls.

Webster utilises long levers in career-best T20 score

He began to open up one he reached the milestone, only coming unstuck when he scooped a Hayden Kerr delivery to Jordan Silk at deep midwicket in the final over of the innings.

His side set the hosts a target of 151, and while the Sixers lost Josh Philippe early, they made a solid start through James Vince (33) and Kurtis Patterson (24).

Henriques and Jordan Silk (30no) slowly grew into an undefeated 88-run partnership, with the Sixers captain bringing up his half century by smacking Trent Boult for a six over backward square leg.

With one run needed with one over remaining, the pair snuck a quick single to wrap up the Sixers' second win of the campaign.