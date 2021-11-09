Gardner's blistering knock not enough as Heat cruise

Harris, Voll star as Heat thump Sixers in Adelaide

Grace Harris and Georgia Voll have led Brisbane Heat to an emphatic win over Sydney Sixers, moving their club into clear second spot on the Weber WBBL ladder.

After Ashleigh Gardner's 52-ball 86 not out helped the Sixers to a hefty 2-159 on an excellent batting deck at Karen Rolton Oval, Harris (54 from 39) and teenager Voll (48no from 41) saw their team cruise home with nine balls to spare and eight wickets in hand, completing the biggest ever WBBL chase at the venue.

Gardner puts Heat attack to the sword with explosive 86

Harris and opening partner Georgia Redmayne flew out of the blocks, putting on 0-51 in the powerplay.

It took a disastrous decision to run on the arm of Gardner to break their partnership, with Redmayne run out for an 18-ball 27 in the seventh over.

But Voll, who is completing her final high school exams between Heat matches this season, picked up where Redmayne left off, and Harris brought up her third half-century of the season.

Harris hits a quickfire half-century to get Heat off to a flyer

The powerful right-hander holed out shortly after with 60 runs still required, but the Heat's batting depth shone through as her sister Laura Kimmince replaced her in the middle.

Kimmince took three balls to get off the mark but did so in style, hitting a four then a six off Gardner's off-spin.

Ellyse Perry (0-18) proved the only bowler able to restrain the Heat batters, finding good shape and rhythm in her three overs, but the Sixers attack could not find a third breakthrough, with Voll and Kimmince (23no from 15) seeing their side home in the 19th over.

Earlier, Perry and opening partner Alyssa Healy struggled to get going after electing to bat first. Perry scratched her way to 14 from 18, while Healy was dismissed for a 26-ball 16.

Gardner started at a run a ball but got her eye in with a booming six off Poonam Yadav in the ninth over, then hit the accelerator to bring up a half-century from 37 balls.

She carried on her attack, aided by Nicole Bolton's crafty 38no from 24 - which included two superb reverse sweeps off Poonam - to finish unbeaten on 86.