Sixers supreme as Renegades routed in record fashion

Renegades in horror collapse after Philippe, Silk fireworks

The match in a tweet: Gades flop! Sixers win by biggest runs margin in BBL history, Renegades out for second lowest total ever after Philippe, Silk fireworks

The scores: Sydney Sixers 4-205 (Philippe 95, Silk 45*, Hughes 32; Hatzoglou 2-40) defeated Melbourne Renegades 60 (Dwarshuis 4-13, O'Keefe 3-16) by 145 runs.

The record: After starting their campaign so promisingly with a victory over Perth Scorchers, the Renegades slumped to a new low as the Sixers recorded the biggest victory (by runs) in KFC BBL history.

LOWEST BBL TOTALS

Melbourne Renegades – 57 v Melbourne Stars at Docklands, BBL04

Melbourne Renegades – 60 v Sydney Sixers at Blundstone Arena, BBL10*

Perth Scorchers - 69 v Melbourne Stars at the WACA, BBL02

Brisbane Heat – 73 v Sydney Sixers at the SCG, BBL07

Sydney Sixers – 74 v Melbourne Stars at the MCG, BBL08

Granted, they were chasing a challenging total of 206 after their bowlers conceded 144 from the final 11 overs of their bowling innings, but the Renegades will still be wondering how they managed to be so far off the pace in this game.

It was the second lowest score for a completed innings ever in the competition. Kane Richardson hit a six to ensure they went past the previous worst of 57 (also scored by the Renegades, in BBL04) but then was bowled for 13, just the fourth batter from his team to reach double digits, to seal the defeat.

All 10 Renegades wickets from record defeat

The Gades had lost five wickets in 10 balls as Ben Dwarshuis (4-13 from 2.4 overs) and Stephen O'Keefe (3-16) did the bulk of the damage, but it was largely false shots as opposed to wonder balls that undid them.

BIGGEST VICTORIES (BY RUNS) IN THE BBL

Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Renegades by 145 runs at Blundstone Arena, BBL10*

Melbourne Stars defeated the Melbourne Renegades by 112 runs at Docklands, BBL04

Brisbane Heat defeated Melbourne Renegades by 101 runs at GMHBA Stadium, BBL08

Perth Scorchers defeated Adelaide Strikers by 98 runs at Adelaide Oval, BBL02

Sydney Sixers defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 95 runs at the SCG, BBL05

Renegades coach Michael Klinger confirmed his side had in fact been chasing the Bash Boost point (by being ahead of the Sixers’ score at the respective 10-over marks of their innings) after they had slipped to 4-25.

Veterans Aaron Finch (13), Shaun Marsh (12), teenager Jake Fraser-McGurk (13) were the only other batters to reach double-digits as three players made ducks in a procession of red to and from the Blundstone Arena dugout.

Flipping great! Philippe blasts BBL career-high 95

The hero: One of the KFC BBL's biggest success stories in recent seasons, Josh Philippe, again put on a T20 batting clinic and fell just five runs short of becoming the first Sixer to make a century.

The right-hander was out cover driving in the final over of the innings but that could not overshadow a superb knock in which he made the Renegades pay dearly for Beau Webster dropping him off his own bowling when he was on 24.

Philippe had scrapped to 28 from his first 25 balls and looked to be struggling for timing before finding his stride in a 70-run stand with Jordan Silk as he cracked 67 from his final 32 deliveries.

Silk launches massive six onto roof in whirlwind knock

The support cast: Jordan Silk has become of the competition's most reliable middle-order finishers and he did not disappoint in an exhilarating innings that saw him send Josh Lalor onto the roof of the Ricky Ponting stand.

That came after he belted five fours off one Kane Richardson over during the Power Surge as he took the lead role in seeing the Sixers take 87 from the final six overs of the innings, firing them to the highest score of the BBL season so far and the first above 200.

The consolation effort: It was another eye-catching bowling performance from the Renegades' unlikely spin star, Peter Hatzoglou.

Plucked out of Premier Cricket, Hatzoglou was more expensive than his maiden outing on Saturday in conceding 40 runs but he again picked up two wickets to take his tournament tally to four.

Batters seem to have trouble getting the measure of the tall, fast leg-spinner and after dismissing Daniel Hughes and Jack Edwards, the Renegades have a decision to make on whether he keeps his spot when the likes of fellow spinners Noor Ahmad, Cameron Boyce and Imran Tahir become available.

The bromance: Carlos Brathwaite and … Lloyd Pope? The big West Indian sought out the Sixers' 12th man to celebrate his wicket of Fraser-McGurk in a sign of their budding friendship, though Pope may not quite have the same outgoing enthusiasm that Brathwaite has. Philippe later revealed the West Indian's celebration was inspired by Pope's own dance moves.

The next stop: After a fast start for the Renegades which saw them play their first two games in as many days, they now have six days off before their next engagement, against the Hurricanes in Hobart. They are hopeful both Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad will be available for that match.

The Sixers likewise have some time off. They have a week before playing the Adelaide Strikers on Sunday morning, by which point they expect to have captain Moises Henriques fit again after a hamstring injury.

Dwarshuis snags four wickets in Renegades rout

Sydney Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Stephen O'Keefe, Ben Manenti, Gurinder Sandhu

Melbourne Renegades XI: Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Benny Howell, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou, Jon Holland.