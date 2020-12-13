KFC BBL|10

Sixers supreme as Renegades routed in record fashion

Josh Philippe fell just short of a century but that was as bad as news got for the Sydney Sixers as they beat the Melbourne Renegades by a whopping 145 runs

Louis Cameron

13 December 2020, 10:20 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

