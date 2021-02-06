Sixers crown SCG celebration with BBL|10 title

Sydney Sixers too strong for Scorchers and go back-to-back

The scores: Sydney Sixers 6-188 (Vince 95, Tye 2-29) defeated Perth Scorchers 9-160 (Livingstone 45, Dwarshius 3-37) by 28 runs.

The match in a tweet: Back to back! The Sixers claim their third BBL title, and second in as many seasons, after another James Vince masterclass blows away Scorchers

The hero: James Vince played one of the best innings in a BBL Final as he rode the wave of 25,295 rapturous SCG supporters to seal the Sixers' second consecutive title.

All the talk in the lead-in to the decider had been on his opening partner Josh Philippe's dominance against his former side but after a head-scratching mix-up saw the back of him, Vince posted his second 90-plus score in as many finals games against the Scorchers.

Fresh off an unbeaten 98 a week ago in Canberra, the Englishman backed it up with an even better 60-ball 95 that formed the backbone of the Sixers' unassailable 6-188.

Vince has a reputation as being one of the game's most elegant players and while a jaw-dropping cover drive for six off Jason Behrendorff was true to form, he was also equally happy to agriculturally shovel the ball to the leg-side.

Cruelly denied a century a week ago when Andrew Tye had (accidentally, the Scorchers insist) bowled a wide with the scores level, Vince looked to have a ton in the offing when Mitch Marsh put down a catch off Vince running back from square leg.

Big-game Vince stands tall with another Finals special

Vince finally succumbed five short of a ton with his remarkable finish to the season lifting him to 537 runs in BBL10, within seven of stealing the BKT Golden Bat off his countryman Alex Hales.

And his golden touch extended to the field, taking a pair of catches including a superb grab off Marsh to all but ice the game.

The over: Moises Henriques suggested Ben Dwarshuis gets overlooked for bowling all the "ugly overs" for the Sixers, but he might not go unnoticed for much longer after delivering the Final's knockout blow.

With 75 required off their last six overs, the Scorchers took their final roll of the dice by taking the Power Surge with the dangerous Mitch Marsh and Josh Inglis at the crease.

Dwarshuis dismissed both in the space of three balls in what proved the game's tipping point, with the left-armer finishing with 3-37 in a standout performance.

The surge: In the first BBL season with the Power Surge rules in place, the respective two-over blocks from each team ended up being a decisive factor in the decider.

Dan Christian followed Dwarshuis' devastating two-wicket burst with a six-run over of his own, meaning the Scorchers had managed just 12 from their Surge.

It stood in stark contrast to the 25 runs Christian and Jordan Silk had managed from the Sixers' own Power Surge.

The titles: Having won previous titles with the Brisbane Heat (BBL02) and the Melbourne Renegades (BBL08), Christian is the first person to win titles with three different BBL clubs.

Christian fittingly delivered the final over, taking two wickets, and pumping his fists vigorously in celebration when the last ball had been bowled.

For Moises Henriques and Stephen O'Keefe, this is also their third BBL trophy each having played in the club's BBL01 and BBL09 triumphs, joining Scorchers pair Sam Whiteman and Adam Voges as the only players to have won a trio of BBL titles.

The support cast: Led by Dwarshuis, the unheralded Sydney Sixers bowlers once again came to the fore in BBL10.

Jackson Bird chipped in with the two big wickets of openers Liam Livingstone and Cameron Bancroft (who replaced the injured Jason Roy at the top of the Scorchers' order) in an economical spell, while Stephen O'Keefe (0-26) went for just three off his final over to see Perth's required run-rate balloon above 12.

The onslaught: The Sixers' middle order has been brilliant all season and they once again delivered, this time in the biggest game of the season.

Vince's exit with five overs to come could have been a window for the Scorchers back into the game but Jordan Silk (17no off 11), Dan Christian (20 off 14) and Carlos Brathwaite (10 off six including boundaries from this first two balls faced) helped ensured 74 came off the Sixers' final seven overs.

The strategy? The Scorchers forecast a completely new game plan to Josh Philippe with their star former player averaging 61 against them in the lead-in to the Final.

Bowling more slower balls appeared to be their fresh plan, but it looked to be getting predictable when Philippe slog-swept Jason Behrendorff for six.

Yet a mix-up with Vince in which Philippe somehow ended up next to his opening partner at the striker's end saw the player of the tournament run out by the length of the pitch in an unimaginable mix-up.

The controversy: Christian looked none-too-pleased to be given his marching orders on this borderline full toss from Andrew Tye.

After he was caught on the leg-side boundary, there was a lengthy delay as third umpire Gerard Abood tried to decipher whether the delivery would have been below Christian's waist in his normal stance.

The consolation act: With Jason Behrendorff (0-36 off four) and Jhye Richardson (2-45) having expensive nights, the ability of Andrew Tye to go dry in his spell of 2-29 off four overs was a rare bright spot for the Scorchers.

Tye earnt boos all night having become the pantomime villain after his role in denying Vince a century last week, but nonetheless rounded out a strong campaign that yielded 21 wickets and economy rate under eight – an impressive feat given his death-bowling role.

Those three Scorchers fast bowlers all head to New Zealand on Sunday as part of Australia's T20 squad, due recognition given their role in the Perth's success this season.

Sydney Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Stephen O'Keefe, Jackson Bird

Perth Scorchers XI: Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitch Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

BBL|10 Finals Series (all matches will screen on Channel 7, Fox Cricket & Kayo)

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat (4) beat Adelaide Strikers (5) by six wickets

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers (1) beat Perth Scorchers (2) by nine wickets

The Knock-Out: Brisbane Heat (4) beat Sydney Thunder (3) by seven wickets

The Challenger: Perth Scorchers (2) beat Brisbane Heat (4) by 49 runs (DLS)

The Final: Sydney Sixers (1) beat the Perth Scorchers (2) by 28 runs