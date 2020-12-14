KFC BBL|10

Super Sams steals victory from jaws of defeat for Thunder

Daniel Sams hits six sixes – four off as many balls in the penultimate over of the game – in a rapid 65 not out to ice an incredible victory

Martin Smith at Manuka Oval, Canberra

14 December 2020, 10:25 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo