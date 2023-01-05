KFC BBL|12

Davies, Ross guide Thunder home for fourth straight win

A classy bowling effort restricted the ladder-leading Scorchers to just 142 on home turf, before the Thunder eased home via ice-cool Ollie Davies and Alex Ross knocks

AAP

5 January 2023, 12:54 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo