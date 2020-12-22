KFC BBL|10

Thunder surge to final-over win over Scorchers

Callum Ferguson spearheads chase with help from debutant Oliver Davies and veteran Ben Cutting

Luke D'Anello

22 December 2020, 10:30 PM AEST

@LukeDAnello

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo