Redbacks routed by rampant Tassie after horror display

Tigers crush Redbacks in one-sided affair

One of the most comprehensive defeats in the 51-year history of Australian domestic one-day cricket has extended South Australia's winless run to 11 matches and handed Tasmania a double bonus point win that has seen them jump to the top of the Marsh One-Day Cup table.

Having elected to bat first at Junction Oval in Melbourne, the Redbacks lasted just 32 overs and were bowled out for 104, with Tasmania cruising to victory for the loss of just one wicket.

The game finished in less than four hours, which included a 30-minute lunch break, with only 49.3 overs required in total for the match.

Paine finds form in massive Tigers victory

The Tigers appeared set to register just the sixth 10-wicket win in the history of the competition but skipper Tim Paine was dismissed when the scores were level.

Nonetheless, victory with a whopping 195 balls remaining is the third-heaviest in tournament history and it's just the fourth time Tasmania have recorded a nine-wicket win.

South Australia's total of 104 is the seventh lowest score in their history, their second lowest having chosen to bat first and also the lowest score by any team batting first since 2015.

All out in 32 overs! Check out all 10 of the Redbacks wickets right here

Any thoughts that the Redbacks had badly misread the pitch in choosing to bat first were quickly dismissed early in Tasmania's innings, with Test skipper Paine and in-form left-hander Caleb Jewell racing to 50 in just 44 balls.

The Tigers completed the successful chase in just 17.3 overs, securing two bonus points for achieving their target inside 25 overs.

Less than a year after a review by Australia legend Michael Hussey found a “culture of mediocrity” had been allowed to fester in South Australian cricket, new coach Jason Gillespie must now pick up the pieces of a humbling defeat and try to salvage something from the rest of the season.

Winless in both the Marsh Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup competitions this season, the Redbacks haven't tasted victory in any format since February last year, a run of 11 games without a win.

The first wicket of the South Australian innings on a sunny Friday morning set the tone for what was to come.

Having stood at the non-striker's end and watched Harry Nielsen face the first 15 balls of the innings, Jake Weatherald was called through for a non-existent single and was caught well short by a direct hit from Mac Wright at short cover, the Redbacks opener run out without facing a ball.

It's the sixth time in just three Marsh Cup games this season that one of South Australia's top seven has been run out.

Despite boasting the likes of Travis Head, Alex Carey and Callum Ferguson in their top order, only one SA batsman scored more than 20 and a 29-run partnership between Ferguson and Jake Lehmann was the highest of the innings.

Ferguson, who top scored with 26 from 54 balls, had somewhat steadied his side and taken the score to 5-89, but his dismissal started a collapse of 5-15 to end the innings.

Most galling for Gillespie and his coaching staff would be the manner of the South Australian dismissals.

Following Weatherald's run out, Nielsen and Carey both edged behind playing expansive drives to the seamers, while Lehmann drove spinner Jarod Freeman to short cover, where Jordan Silk took a smart diving catch.

Jordan Silk - oh that's a cracking catch! The Redbacks are in all sorts of trouble.

Head, Ferguson and Dan Worrall were all caught in front of the wicket after getting a leading edge as they played across the line, while the lower order of Cameron Valente, Corey Kelly and Peter Hatzoglou were all dismissed playing loose shots.

Tasmania's seam duo of Jackson Bird and Riley Meredith did the early damage with two wickets each before spin pair Freeman (2-17) and former Redbacks tweaker Tom Andrews (3-29) mopped up the lower order.

The comprehensive win has moved Tasmania to the top of the Marsh Cup table with two wins from their three games, while SA have lost all three matches and are rooted to the bottom of the table.

The Tigers will now return to Hobart for a Shield and one-day double against NSW starting next week, while the Redbacks have a week off before heading to Brisbane to take on Queensland in both formats, starting on March 23.