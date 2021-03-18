Marsh One-Day Cup 2021

Warner hundred drives NSW to tight win over Tasmania

NSW's experienced opener scored his fifth domestic 50-over hundred as the Blues stumble late to beat the Tigers

Louis Cameron

18 March 2021, 06:07 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo