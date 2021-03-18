Warner hundred drives NSW to tight win over Tasmania

Blues hold nerve in top-of-the-table clash

David Warner's first century in 14 months saw New South Wales cement their status as the Marsh One-Day Cup's team to beat in a three-wicket win over Tasmania, whose rough day was soured further by an injury to star batter Ben McDermott.

Warner struck a 115-ball 108 to reach triple figures for the first time in any format since January last year, ensuring the Blues remain undefeated in the 50-over competition following the top-of-the-table clash in Hobart.

The Tigers fluffed a dominant start to the match, losing 6-40 to stumble to 9-258 after openers McDermott (68 off 70) and Caleb Jewell (70 off 51) had battered 138 inside the first 20 overs.

Forced to have two substitutes on the ground for much of NSW's innings, Tasmania then dropped a handful of catches in a poor fielding display as the visitors' tail held their nerve following a late collapse of 3-6.

Captain Pat Cummins (19no off 16 balls) remained calm after Warner was dismissed with 34 runs still required, while Ben Dwarshuis (4no off two) hit a boundary to seal victory with seven balls to spare.

Warner tames Tigers with match-winning one-day ton

McDermott, playing his first game back for Tasmania since straining his left hamstring on Australia's T20 tour of New Zealand, re-aggravated the injury on Thursday in what looms as a major blow for back-end of the Tigers' season.

Fast bowler Nathan Ellis was also being assessed by medical staff after being limited to just three overs having come off the ground with soreness, with the severity of the injuries to both players still uncertain.

The Blues' victory puts them four points clear of the second-placed Tigers on the Marsh Cup standings, though undefeated Queensland (third) are hot on their heels with a game in hand.

Unless the Bulls lose their next two matches, Tasmania will need to win their final game against Western Australia next month to stand a chance of making the one-day final.

They will have to do so without Riley Meredith, who had two catches put down in the defeat in an otherwise tidy outing, his last in the coloured clothing this season before heading to the Indian Premier League where he will join Punjab Kings.

Meredith troubled the Blues with his extra pace, hitting Moises Henriques in the helmet before dismissing Ollie Davies with another bouncer, in a good sign for his IPL prospects.

Warner survived a strong lbw shout off Jackson Bird (3-52) in the first over of NSW's chase as well as a caught behind appeal on 66, before pushing on to his 24th List A century and first for the Blues since 2013.

The left-hander cruised to 51-ball half-century, reverse-sweeping Tom Andrews for a boundary to bring it up, as he put on 96 for the second-wicket with Henriques (47 off 55).

Jordan Silk put him down in a rare fielding error but Bird then had him caught behind in the 43rd over.

Having earlier won the toss and bowled, NSW skipper Cummins was faced with first major headache of his fledgling captaincy career as Jewell and McDermott launched a ferocious early onslaught.

Jewell smashed Sean Abbott into the Ricky Ponting stand twice in an over to reach a 39-ball half-century, while McDermott played a delightful cover-driven six against the spin of Nathan Lyon.

McDermott returns from injury with brisk 68

But their exits in consecutive Ben Dwarshuis (a career-best 4-50) overs saw Tasmania drop their bundle to swiftly allow the visitors back into the game.

First-drop Wade weathered a testing early spell from Cummins before falling lbw to Liam Hatcher while Tim Paine (batting at No.4) was caught-and-bowled by Abbott.

Jordan Silk was bowled by a peach from Lyon, who later appeared in some discomfort after landing awkwardly on his left shoulder though he was able to continue bowling.

Tailenders Ellis (31 off 46) and Bird (28no from 20) landed some late blows to see the Tigers scramble to a competitive total.