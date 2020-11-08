Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Tigers build lead after routing NSW for 64 on day one

Tasmania finish day one of their Sheffield Shield clash 85 runs ahead after their quicks destroyed NSW in Adelaide

AAP

8 November 2020, 07:12 PM AEST

