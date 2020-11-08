Tigers build lead after routing NSW for 64 on day one

Silk leads Tassie response after NSW are routed for 64

New South Wales' last-match heroics were quickly consigned to history as the Blues were bowled out against Tasmania for their third-lowest Sheffield Shield total on Sunday.

At stumps on day one at Gladys Elphick Park, the Tigers were 4-149, already with a handy lead over NSW who were rolled in little more than one session for a paltry 64.

Jordan Silk (64) and nightwatchman Peter Siddle (4) were the not out batsmen for Tasmania at the close.

Looking jaded following their thrilling one-wicket win over Queensland, the Blues folded on a seaming deck that suddenly proved a whole lot more manageable when Tasmania batted.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl, Tasmania had their first wicket in the sixth over when Siddle (3-17) had Daniel Hughes (2) caught behind by Tim Paine.

A steady stream of dismissals followed.

Nick Larkin (5), Kurtis Patterson (7), Moises Henriques (12) and Daniel Solway (2) were all back in the pavilion within 18 overs and when keeper Peter Nevill joined them for a duck, the Blues were on the ropes at 6-29.

Mitchell Starc (18) top scored before he handed Siddle his third wicket, the humiliation complete after tea when Jackson Bird (4-14), Gabe Bell (2-20) and Riley Meredith (1-13) cleaned up the tail.

NSW did manage to avoid complete embarrassment as they passed their lowest ever total (53, also against Tasmania, during the 2006-07 season) as well as their second worst (56 against Western Australia in '98-99) before being bundled out in 30.3 overs.

It was far tougher for the Blues with ball in hand.

Silk and Charlie Wakim (19) went along nicely until Starc (1-48) had the latter caught in the slips, while Matthew Wade (10) was out to Sean Abbott (2-12) just before tea.

Abbott picked up Ben McDermott (18) after the last interval and Nathan Lyon (1-39) gave Nevill his third catch when removing Jake Doran (25), but the Tigers head into day two well on top.