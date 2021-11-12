Scores level as rain wreaks havoc at Blundstone Arena

Redbacks seamers grab upper hand before rain sets in

Rain has wreaked further havoc in the Marsh Sheffield Shield clash between Tasmania and South Australia, with the match likely heading for a lacklustre draw.

The Tigers were 8-220 in their first-innings on Friday's day three when the heavens opened at Blundstone Arena and wiped out most of the afternoon play.

In reply to the visitors' 220, Tasmania lost Beau Webster and Jarrod Freeman cheaply in a shortened second session after grafting to 6-181 at lunch.

Seamers Daniel Worrall, Nathan McAndrew and Liam Scott have all picked two wickets, with Scott removing nightwatchman Lawrence Neil-Smith (10) and Ben McDermott (45) in the morning session.

Redbacks skipper and Ashes aspirant Travis Head, who was out for 14 on day two, trapped Jake Doran (14) in front on the stroke of lunch with his part-time off-spin.

Tasmania resumed the day at 3-102 and were ultra-defensive early, with Neil-Smith soaking up 65 balls.

Rain wiped out almost all of day one and more showers are forecast on Saturday. Play is again scheduled to start 30 minutes early at 10am on day four.

Redbacks captain Head said they got themselves into a good position before the rain set in.

"It's going to be a tall ask tomorrow but we come prepared to hopefully get ourselves into a position for whatever tomorrow looks like," he said after stumps was called on Friday.

"(We'll aim to get) two wickets as quickly as possible, get batting and see where the game takes us."

Young Redbacks opener Henry Hunt was the headline act on day two with the 24-year-old notching his second Shield century in as many innings with 134 from 236 balls.

Veteran quick Peter Siddle was the pick of Tasmania's bowlers with 4-42 from 24 overs.