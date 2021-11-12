Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Scores level as rain wreaks havoc at Blundstone Arena

The Redbacks seamers made regular breakthroughs on a rain-shortened day three in Hobart with the Shield clash seemingly destined for a lacklustre draw

AAP

12 November 2021, 06:00 PM AEST

