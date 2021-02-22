Marsh One-Day Cup 2021

Stanlake, Khawaja knock over Tigers in Marsh Cup win

Billy Stanlake's bouncer onslaught proves too hot for Tasmania, as Usman Khawaja plays a second match-winning hand in three days at Blundstone Arena

Louis Cameron

22 February 2021, 05:33 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo