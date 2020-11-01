Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Whiteman, Bancroft ton up to escape Tigers trap

WA openers hold firm with centuries each and build a lead and put their side into a position to push for an outright win on final day

AAP & Cricket Network

1 November 2020, 07:05 PM AEST

