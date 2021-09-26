Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Head goes big but draw looms on bowlers' graveyard

Encouraging signs for Sheffield Shield strugglers, while Western Australia resorted to Neil Wagner-esque tactics through speedster Lance Morris

Andrew Ramsey at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

26 September 2021, 07:02 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo