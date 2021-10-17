Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Khawaja century inspires Queensland fightback

The Queensland captain laid down a reminder of his credentials with a brilliant unbeaten 158 on day three that has put his team back on top

Andrew Ramsey

17 October 2021, 07:09 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo