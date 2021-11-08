Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Vics leave it late to knock over NSW

In-form quick Scott Boland has taken the final two wickets late on the last day to seal a second straight Shield victory over NSW

AAP

8 November 2021, 05:59 PM AEST

