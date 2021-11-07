Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Victoria dominant but Harris misses latest chance

Victoria appear on track for a big win over NSW, but Test hopeful Marcus Harris has been unable to add to his century last week

AAP

7 November 2021, 06:55 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo