Victoria dominant but Harris misses latest chance

Handscomb, Short lead Victoria's dominant day at the G

Victoria are closing in on a second straight Marsh Sheffield Shield victory over NSW after another dominant day at the MCG.

NSW went to stumps at 3-61 on Sunday, still requiring 361 runs for a mission impossible victory.

Victoria seize control with sizzling fast-bowling display

Victorian quicks Scott Boland, James Pattinson and Will Sutherland all struck blows in the last session to put the home side in the most commanding of positions heading into the fourth and final day.

NSW captain Kurtis Patterson was out lbw to Sutherland in the final over of the day, leaving opener Daniel Hughes (19 not out) and Jack Edwards at the crease when play resumes on Monday.

Captain Peter Handscomb (90) and Matthew Short (90) powered Victoria to 5(dec)-248 after rolling the Blues for 140 in their first innings.

Handscomb had to fight hard early against some consistent NSW bowling before the runs started to flow after lunch.

Pattinson, Sutherland fire as Blues lose 4-4

But the former Australia batter, who played the last of his 16 Tests in 2019, was caught by NSW wicketkeeper Peter Nevill off Edwards (3-47) when in reach of his second century of the summer.

Short started slogging with a declaration in sight and finished 10 runs away from his second first-class career ton.

But teammate and fellow Test aspirant Marcus Harris failed for the second time this match in a disappointing Ashes audition having scored a hundred last week.

QUICK SINGLE Ashes nightmare could help Harris reignite Test dream

The incumbent Test opener followed up a score of one on Friday with a second-innings duck, falling lbw to NSW quick Sean Abbott while new national selector Tony Dodemaide watched on in the stands.

Harris impressed with a second-innings century in last week's game against NSW but he is not yet considered a lock for Australia's first Ashes Test against England at the Gabba on December 8.

After 10 Tests, Harris is averaging 23.77 and his top score of 79 came against India at the SCG in 2019.

QUICK SINGLE Australia's Ashes selection shootout locked in

He played in Australia's last Test in January but missed the first three matches of that series against India.

Queensland veteran Usman Khawaja has been in blistering form for the Bulls to start the summer and could force his way back into the Australian team for the first time since 2019.

Former Test batter Nic Maddinson again looked promising on Sunday but was bowled by Edwards for 33.

The 29-year-old hit a brilliant 128 on Friday after scoring 87 in Victoria's opening match of the season.