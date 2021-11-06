Vics' quicks too hot for Blues on day two

Victoria seize control with sizzling fast-bowling display

In-form fast bowler Scott Boland has kept his name firmly in Ashes squad calculations as part of a highly-impressive fast-bowling display from the Victorians, who seized control of their Sheffield Marsh Shield clash with NSW on day two at the MCG.

The Blues lost four wickets in a dramatic 15-ball collapse during the final session and were struggling at 9-139, still well short of Victoria's first innings total of 9d-313, when rain stopped play.

Boland (3-33), former Test quick James Pattinson (2-27) and rising star Will Sutherland (2-41) were in the thick of the action, keeping their opponents on their toes with a relentless display of seam bowling under an increasingly gloomy sky.

Blues opener Daniel Hughes (59) provided the most resistance but was run out by Sutherland after a mix-up with batting partner Jack Edwards.

Pattinson, Sutherland fire as Blues lose 4-4

It was the first of four quick wickets as Pattinson removed Edwards and Sean Abbott in the same over, and Sutherland dismissed Lachlan Hearne.

A lively pitch offered plenty for the Victorian seamers and led to a series of near-misses before the wickets started to tumble.

"We stuck at it really well," Boland said. "Sometimes you can go searching for wickets when you get plays and misses, but I thought we didn't let the scoreboard get away from us at any stage."

Boland took match figures of 7-73 in the season-opening win over NSW last week and is among the fast bowlers in consideration for a spot in the Ashes squad.

National selectors are weighing up whether to rotate their quicks behind first-choice trio Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc during what shapes as a gruelling summer.

QUICK SINGLE Australia's Ashes selection shootout locked in

"I feel like the ball's coming out pretty well," Boland said. "There's so many good fast bowlers around that it's going to be hard for me to get a crack, but all I can do is keep doing what I've been doing for the last few years.

"If the opportunity comes then I'll be really happy."

Trent Copeland suffered an ankle injury while bowling in the fifth over of the match and came in with a runner at No.11.

A Blues spokesperson said the experienced quick is unlikely to bowl in Victoria's second innings.

Earlier on Saturday, Victoria's Jon Holland was substituted out of the match under concussion rules and replaced by Wil Parker, having been struck on the helmet by a Liam Hatcher delivery.

The hosts' first dig was built around a 191-run third-wicket stand between Nic Maddinson (128) and opener James Seymour (105) on Friday.

Two Vics post tons as cricket returns to the 'G

Maddinson's impressive knock was a timely reminder to national selectors ahead of the Ashes, however, Test incumbent Marcus Harris didn't fare so well in his audition.

Harris was caught in the slips for one – his second single-figure score in three innings – just days after posting a century in the season opener against NSW in Sydney.