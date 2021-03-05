Villani douses Fire with record-breaking century

Elyse Villani's third century of the domestic 50-over season has carried Victoria to a bonus-point six-wicket victory over Queensland at Junction Oval.

Villani's 118 from 101 deliveries saw Victoria chase down Queensland's 9-233 with 11.4 overs to spare, helped by Ellyse Perry's 59-ball 62 not out.

The right-hander, who was overlooked for selection for Australia's upcoming tour of New Zealand, ensured the chase never looked in doubt as she became the first player to score three centuries in a Women's National Cricket League season.

She played the aggressor in an 83-run opening stand with Sophie Molineux, whose scratchy season with the bat continued as she was removed for a 38-ball 25.

Molineux's dismissal brought Australia captain Meg Lanning to the crease, who found the boundary from the second ball she faced with a sublime drive.

She locked horns with opposing skipper Jess Jonassen the following over, as the left-arm spinner drew an edge that fell just short of first slip and two loud lbw shouts before she had Lanning out driving to Charli Knott at extra cover for six.

Jonassen, showing why she is the world's top-ranked ODI bowler, nearly had a second wicket to end the over, with another loud shout after striking Ellyse Perry on the pads.

From there however it was all one-way traffic for Victoria, as Villani reached her century from just 82 deliveries and Perry brought up her third consecutive half-century from 47 balls.

Both fell with victory in sight; Kim Garth hitting the winning runs as Victoria sealed victory in 38.2 overs.

Villani now has scores of 135no, 80, 11, 61, 133no and 118 for the season. She missed out on a spot in the Australian squad due to the form of incumbent openers Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy, and with a replacement opener in Beth Mooney already in the Australian XI.

Earlier, Queensland were dealt a significant blow before the match even started, with star batter Mooney ruled out of the game with a minor quadricep injury following her record-breaking 163 against Western Australia on Monday – an ailment not expected to prevent her boarding the plane to New Zealand next week.

Georgia Redmayne, fresh off her 121 earlier in the week, was elevated to join Georgia Voll at the top of the order and the pair were immediately thrust into the action with Victoria electing to field under cloudy skies.

Searing pace from Tayla Vlaeminck challenged the pair early and ultimately got the better of Voll, who was caught for naught behind attempting to pull a delivery from the Victorian speedster.

Redmayne occupied the crease for 51 deliveries but was unable to capitalise on her start, departing for 35 in the 16th over when Molly Strano – freshly called into the Australia squad to tour New Zealand following a season-ending injury to fellow Victorian Annabel Sutherland – took an athletic catch off her own bowling.

Teenage allrounder Charli Knott was promoted to No.3 and showed promising signs, striking three boundaries, but also fell victim to a change in the bowling as she became leg-spinner Georgia Wareham's first victim.

Queensland looked to the experience pair of Grace Harris and captain Jonassen for a big innings, but the former never quite got going, scoring 20 from 32 deliveries before also falling to Wareham.

Jonassen found the boundary four times and cleared it once but fell just shy of a half-century, caught behind for 43 off the bowling of Garth, and handy contributions from Mikayla Hinkley (34), Laura Kimmince (21) and Ellie Johnston (21) helped the Fire to 9-233.

Wareham finished with 4-46, while competition-leading wicket taker Strano continued her outstanding season with figures of 2-33 from eight overs.

Queensland now head to Hobart for a crucial match against Tasmania, and will be sweating on the fitness of Mooney.

Victoria, whose international players will be unavailable for the remainder of the season due to that trans-Tasman series, are next scheduled to play Western Australia at the WACA Ground on March 18.